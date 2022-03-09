Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Half a billion dollars.

That’s the cost for the the rail system’s park-and -ride facility and related structures at the Pearl Highlands station ― costs rail officials are now trying to reign in.

But there’s still plenty of community support for the parking lot, its highway access ramps and its bus transit center, which are critical for North Shore and Central Oahu commuters.

Lori Kahikina, CEO for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, told the City Council on Tuesday that HART was looking to “value engineer” the 1,600-stall project.

“So we are taking a look at that to see how we can make it more economic or prudent,” she said.

HART said it’s too early to provide details but current and former City Councilmembers said downsizing shouldn’t be part of the plan.

“It is a big concern because not only does it serve Central Oahu it would also impact the folks who don’t have rail service and need rail service,” said City Councilmember Brandon Elefante.

Former City Councilmember Ron Menor said the parking structure and bus transit center are supposed to help alleviate the traffic congestion in the Central Oahu corridor.

“I would be very concerned if HART were to now decide to reduce the scope of the parking structure because it could now have the effect of decreasing rail ridership,” said Menor.

“A decrease in rail ridership would negatively impact the financial feasibility of the rail system.”

