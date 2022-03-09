Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects after grisly discovery made at east Honolulu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A manhunt is underway for two murder suspects wanted following a gruesome discovery at a home in the affluent gated community of Hawaii Loa Ridge.

Police say the elderly victim was found encased in concrete in a bathtub.

The suspects were identified as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.

The men were actually questioned by police Monday night but then released. They were described as non-residents, and authorities said they were last seen in Waikiki early Tuesday.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, of the Honolulu Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, said Baron has a residence in Texas and Hannon traveled with a passport but had a Massachusetts address.

Juan Tejedor Baron (Honolulu Police Department)

Scott Hannon (Honolulu Police Department)

Thoemmes said the victim is believed to be the 73-year-old owner of the Lelekepue Place property.

His body was found in a standalone bathtub that had been filled with concrete. Coffee grounds were on top of the concrete, likely to hide the smell of decomposition.

“When we entered, we smelled coffee no doubt,“ Thoemmes. “The body was in the standalone tub and it was in a state of decomposition once we chipped away at the concrete mixture.”

Police also say the victim and younger suspect were in an intimate relationship.

Neighbors expressed shock Tuesday after hearing about the murder.

“I think it’s just absolutely terrible that that happened,” said Sydney Holst, a Hawaii Loa Ridge resident. “I mean, we’ve never had a serious crime like this happened before.”

Other top stories: Hawaii's indoor mask mandate is coming to an end as COVID cases trend downward.

“We’ve heard of small robberies, but never to something at this degree.”

Police said if you see either of the two men, avoid approaching them and call 911 immediately.

“We don’t know if there was a weapon used at this point. That’s still early on in our investigation,” Thoemmes said.

Officers first responded to the home Monday morning for a welfare check in connection with a missing person’s case. At the scene, detectives met with Baron, who claimed to reside at the residence.

On Tuesday afternoon, police searched the home and discovered the victim’s body in a bathtub.

Police said the victim’s brother had filed the missing person’s report.

The two had not communicated since late January or early February, police said.

A manhunt is underway for two murder suspects wanted in connection with a gruesome discovery at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.