Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Pfizer begins next phase of COVID-19 pill trial for children

Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.
Pfizer begins the next phase of Paxlovid trials in children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:55 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is now testing a COVID-19 antiviral treatment for children.

The company announced Wednesday that it has started the second and third test phases for Paxlovid in children ages 6 to 17.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has already authorized Paxlovid for high-risk people who are 12 and older and weigh at least 88 pounds, but the latest research will focus on the safety and efficacy of the treatment for younger people.

Pfizer’s announcement comes two days after the American Academy of Pediatrics said new COVID-19 cases in children dropped below 100,000 last week. That is the first time that has happened since last August.

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two murder suspects accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing his body in concrete at a...
New surveillance video appears to show murder suspects at Waikiki hotel before fleeing to California
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs
Michael Armstrong
Witness: Woman beaten to death on police station steps asked for help before attack
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so

Latest News

As travel ramps up, Hawaiian Airlines launches statewide campaign to hire hundreds
New surveillance video appears to show murder suspects at Waikiki hotel before fleeing to California
Simon Porte Jacquemus debuted his new collection.
France's most buzzed-about designers holds fashion show on Oahu
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins
'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler was detained by Atlanta police after being mistaken for a...
Police release video of ‘Black Panther’ director detained after being mistaken for bank robber
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season