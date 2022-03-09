Pentagon: It’s ‘evident’ Red Hill tanks pose imminent threat to Oahu aquifer

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon is conceding that more than 100 million gallons of fuel in the Red Hill fuel storage facility is an imminent threat to the drinking water supply.

The fuel sits just 100 feet above Oahu’s aquifer.

The acknowledgment comes a day after the defense secretary announced plans to drain the fuel permanently and shut down the Red Hill tanks.

In a one-on-one interview, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wanted to explain his decision to defuel the tanks and permanently shut them down.

Kirby told Hawaii News Now it’s “evident” the fuel poses an imminent threat to the aquifer.

“Having that much fuel sitting over an aquifer, especially in a facility as old as Red Hill, clearly is not the best place for it to be,” said Kirby.

Hawaii News Now asked Kirby if the Pentagon finally realized that this battle could not be won.

“It wasn’t so much about winning or losing a battle. The Navy was involved in this cross-functional team that the Secretary put together. The Navy is fully supportive of this decision,” said Kirby.

David Henkin, attorney for Earthjustice, said he’s glad the Department of Defense “woke up.”

For years, the Navy has said the fuel was not imminent threat to the aquifer because it was fixing the leaks and that the tanks were necessary for strategic defense.

Now they have until the end of May to come up with a plan to defuel which could take 12 months. The fuel would be dispersed around the Pacific because threats from China and elsewhere.

The Navy and Justice Department are still in court fighting the state’s emergency order to drain the tanks and Earthjustice says the legal appeals need to be dropped immediately.

“This morning I was talking to the lawyers representing the Navy and the rest of the United States and they said they don’t know what their client wants to do,” said Henkin.

Kirby deferred legal questions to the Navy and Department of Justice.

“What I can tell you, though definitively and what I want the the great citizens of Hawaii to understand is Secretary Austin has made his decision. Red Hill will defueled and it will be shut down,” said Kirby.

Henkin says court appeals need to be dropped immediately.

“The trust has been destroyed here. We really can’t believe anything the Department of Defense, or the Navy has to say about Red Hill,” said Henkin.

