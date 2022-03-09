Paraglider seriously injured after crash landing into cliffside in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a 69-year-old paraglider was seriously injured Tuesday after he crashed into a mountain side in East Oahu.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man experienced a malfunction with his equipment, falling and hitting the cliffside near Kaupo Bay Beach Park several times.

The Honolulu Fire Department said an updraft caused the male visitor to lose control. He then deployed his reserve parachute and landed about 500 feet down the cliff.

Firefighters then rappelled down, made contact with the the man and airlifted him to a landing zone.

Officials said he suffered injuries to his wrist, shoulder and ankle. He was treated and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

