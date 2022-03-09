NTSB: 4 killed in Kauai helicopter crash were on mission to retrieve training torpedo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB released its preliminary report on the helicopter crash that killed four people on Kauai in February.

Investigators said two pilots and two crew members left the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Feb. 22 to locate and retrieve a training torpedo in open waters. Officials said their mission included using a recovery basket/cage system to return the torpedo by sling load.

Officials said the helicopter, owned and operated by Croman Corporation, was under contract to the United States Navy as part of its ongoing Pacific submarine training operations.

As the chopper was returning back to Barking Sands, witnesses reported seeing it turn northeast — about 200 feet above the ground — then pitch nose down before it hit the ground.

Following the crash, officials said a fire ensued, incinerating much of the helicopter’s structure.

The NTSB’s final report on what caused the crash could take years to complete.

