Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NTSB: 4 killed in Kauai helicopter crash were on mission to retrieve training torpedo

This picture of the charred Croman Corporation Sikorsky is part of the NTSB's preliminary...
This picture of the charred Croman Corporation Sikorsky is part of the NTSB's preliminary report that was released on Tuesday.(NTSB)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NTSB released its preliminary report on the helicopter crash that killed four people on Kauai in February.

Investigators said two pilots and two crew members left the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Feb. 22 to locate and retrieve a training torpedo in open waters. Officials said their mission included using a recovery basket/cage system to return the torpedo by sling load.

Officials said the helicopter, owned and operated by Croman Corporation, was under contract to the United States Navy as part of its ongoing Pacific submarine training operations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

As the chopper was returning back to Barking Sands, witnesses reported seeing it turn northeast — about 200 feet above the ground — then pitch nose down before it hit the ground.

Following the crash, officials said a fire ensued, incinerating much of the helicopter’s structure.

The NTSB’s final report on what caused the crash could take years to complete.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23 are accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing...
Manhunt continues for 2 accused of killing Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of more than 100 million...
East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

Luella Costales
Governor fills House vacancy after lawmaker caught in bribery scandal resigned
The suspects were identified as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
LOHE lab hopes this compeition will improve their own technology.
In race against time to save native birds, researchers hope AI gives them an edge
With three key wells still shut down because of the Navy water crisis, the Board of Water...
Board of Water Supply puts out urgent call for voluntary water conservation on Oahu
All eight islands are experiencing moderate drought with Maui county facing some of the driest...
The most consistent thing about this wet season in Hawaii: It’s been very, very dry