No. 1 Wahine hoops open Big West Tournament play against Cal State Bakersfield

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:23 PM HST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After claiming the 2021-22 Big West Conference regular season title, the Rainbow Wahine open the Big West Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

UH now set to meet Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday in Henderson, Nevada.

This will be the fourth time this season the ‘Bows meet the Road Runners, Hawaii snagging all three prior wins with one in California and two in Honolulu — CSUB added an additional game with UH back in January due to an opening in their schedules.

Hawaii looking to snag just their second Conference Championship after winning their lone title back in 2016.

Tip off is set for 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time on ESPN +.

