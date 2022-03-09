Tributes
‘Never give up:’ Native Hawaiian groups rally against more development atop Mauna Kea

Members of the Native Hawaiian community gathered Tuesday to make their voices heard for new management of the summit of Mauna Kea.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a lengthy pandemic hiatus, members of the Native Hawaiian community gathered Tuesday to make their voices heard for new management of the summit of Mauna Kea.

The groups assembled at the State Capitol for the first time in two years for an aha pule ceremony asking for the continued health and protection of sacred lands.

The event ran in conjunction with the state House passage of a bill that would remove the University of Hawaii as manager of the summit.

“We’re bringing that aha and ceremony back here to help us ground ourselves in what’s most important and that’s our spiritual connection to the land,” said Lalakea Foundation executive director Noe Noe Wong-Wilson, who also organized Tuesday’s event.

“From there, all of our intentions will hopefully penetrate this building where important decisions are made.”

Most in attendance oppose construction of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope and also celebrated recent plans to close the Red Hill Fuel Facility.

They feel the Red Hill decision is not only a victory, but also feel it may help build community opposition to plans for TMT.

“They (lawmakers) need to understand that there are people willing to die for Mauna Kea,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale, Ka Lahui Hawaii member. “There are people willing to lay their lives down. We will never ever give up-- the lahui, the nation of Hawaii will never give up on protecting that place.”

The management change proposal now moves to the State Senate.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

