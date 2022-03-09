Tributes
Multiple agencies search for surfer who went missing in waters off Kauai

Kauai police have identified him as 44-year-old Huy Nguyen.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search for a surfer who went missing off Kauai on Monday evening.

Kauai police identified the man as 44-year-old Huy Nguyen.

Authorities said he was last seen before 7:45 p.m. near Rock Quarry Beach in Kilauea. The U.S. Coast Guard said Nguyen had been surfing before handing off his board to his son, saying he was going to swim to shore.

Multiple agencies searched for the man until 11 p.m. Monday and resumed their search on Tuesday deploying assets on land, air and in the water.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

