Some can't wait for the mask mandate to end. Others aren't ready to let masks go

Reactions to the state’s decision to drop its mask mandate March 25 ranged from “good riddance” to “why now”?
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM HST
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Reactions to the state’s decision to drop its mask mandate March 25 ranged from “good riddance” to “why now”?

Kihei resident Cullan Bell has been a strong critic of the statewide mask mandate from the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said “it’s about time,” but still criticized the mandate’s expiration date.

“Why wait another almost 20 days? Why not end it now? If we’re going to end it, why can’t we end it today? What’s the difference between the eighth of March and the 25th of March?” Bell said.

March 25 is when the state’s emergency proclamation for COVID-19 expires.

Gov. David Ige said he is dropping the mask rule because cases are trending down and the vaccination rate is high.

Maui County has a vaccination rate of 70%, which is lower than the majority of the state.

Mauliola Pharmacy Director of Clinical Operations Tori Ching said she will continue to wear her mask even after March 25th.

“I know that things have definitely gone down,” Ching said.

“But since we are still doing COVID testing, we are still experiencing a few positives throughout the day. So, it’s definitely something that I’m still a little apprehensive about and would like to continue.”

Hospital numbers are also trending down on Maui.

There are currently 10 patients hospitalized at Maui Memorial Medical Center with COVID, zero COVID patients in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, and zero COVID patients are on ventilators.

