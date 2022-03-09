Healthier Hawaii: Head injuries in keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - March is brain injury awareness month.

Hundreds of thousands of young athletes are admitted to emergency departments every year for concussions. Head injuries to children and teens are more serious than adults because the brain is still developing.

Dr. Jennifer King, a pediatric, adolescent, and sports medicine physician at Hawaii Pacific Health, discusses the common causes of concussions in keiki and symptoms to be on the lookout for.

