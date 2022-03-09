Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic unveils 2022 field

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic released their field of team on Tuesday for the 2022 Tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The eight-team line up includes host Hawaii, George Washington, Iona, Pepperdine, Seattle, Southern Methodist, Utah State and Washington State.

Among the field of commetitors sees the return of Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino to the Islands, Pitino coaching the Rainbow Warriors back in the 70′s.

Pitino currently the head man for Iona who won the 2021-22 MAAC regular season championship and is poised to make their sixth NCAA tournament appearance.

The 13th edition of the tournament is set to run from December 22-25th.

