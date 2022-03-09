Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic unveils 2022 field

The 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic released their field of team on Tuesday for the...
The 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic released their field of team on Tuesday for the 2022 Tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:31 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic released their field of team on Tuesday for the 2022 Tournament at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The eight-team line up includes host Hawaii, George Washington, Iona, Pepperdine, Seattle, Southern Methodist, Utah State and Washington State.

Among the field of commetitors sees the return of Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino to the Islands, Pitino coaching the Rainbow Warriors back in the 70′s.

Pitino currently the head man for Iona who won the 2021-22 MAAC regular season championship and is poised to make their sixth NCAA tournament appearance.

The 13th edition of the tournament is set to run from December 22-25th.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23 are accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing...
Manhunt continues for 2 accused of killing Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of more than 100 million...
East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team returned to Queens beach in Waikiki to open the...
No. 9 BeachBows return to Waikiki to host the Outrigger Queen’s Cup this weekend
Wahine basketball survives Cal State Bakersfield, advances to Big West Semifinals
Hawaii baseball hosts Rutgers in four-game series this weekend
Wahine softball set to host national powerhouses in Rainbow Wahine Classic this weekend
No. 1 Wahine hoops open Big West Tournament play against Cal State Bakersfield