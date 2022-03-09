Tributes
Hawaii sees 154 new COVID cases as state transitions to weekly data reporting

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:25 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 154 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 237,672.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,354.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,436 COVID infections.

The state Department of Health said starting Wednesday, it would begin reporting COVID data on a weekly basis instead of daily. Officials cited a focus on trends, and not single-day counts, as well as the prevalence of at-home COVID tests not reflecting the true numbers as factors behind the change.

The next update will be provided next Wednesday, March 16.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

