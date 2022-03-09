Hawaii baseball hosts Rutgers in four-game series this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii baseball team returns to Les Murakami Stadium this weekend to host Rutgers in a four-game series.

The BaseBows are coming off of tough four-game series sweep against national powerhouse and perennial playoff team Vanderbilt last weekend — Hawaii playing in front of their first sellout crowd of the season.

Now set meet the Scarlet Knights who come into the weekend with a 10-1 overall record, currently on a seven-game winning streak.

Hawaii on the other hand is sitting at 4-8 on the season with graduate transfer Andy Archer set to make his first Friday start as a Rainbow Warrior with usually ace Cade Halemanu set to start on Saturday to continue to heal a blister on his throwing hand.

First pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 p.m. Hawaii time with the game set to be televised on Spectrum Sports.

