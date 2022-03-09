Forecast: Stronger winds and more surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will spread across the islands through Wednesday as high pressure persists to our north.

An upper trough will help enhance showers, and could trigger a thunderstorm or two on the Big Island during the afternoon hours.

A more stable trade wind pattern is expected for the second half of the week.

The current northwest swell will continue to slowly lower through Wednesday.

Another northwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday, and might be near high surf advisory thresholds along some north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.

Another advisory-level swell is forecast to arrive on Sunday, and peak from Sunday night into early Monday.

