Dozens rally at state Capitol calling for raise in minimum wage to $18 an hour

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens took to the state Capitol building on Tuesday calling on the government to increase Hawaii’s minimum wage to $18 over the next four years.

The state Senate has advanced a bill for a series of wage hikes to increase pay from the current $10.10 an hour.

Raise Up Hawaii organized the rally, which included many workers who say they are struggling to afford basic needs.

“Workers have just been through so much the last few years that we’ve seen that they deserve so much more in terms of pay,” said Dane Nakagawa, who participated in the rally. “So, I’m out here because workers at this point need more pay. That’s the bottom line.”

The bill now heads to the House for consideration. But, the House Speaker has said he doesn’t want to rush any changes.

