Board of Water Supply puts out urgent call for voluntary water conservation on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With three key wells still shut down because of the Navy water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is putting out an urgent call for voluntary conservation.

BWS officials are holding a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the situation.

The agency said the conservation call is directed at Urban Honolulu and Aiea-Halawa areas. The board said it’s seeking a 10% reduction in water usage.

In late 2021, the Board of Water Supply took three key wells offline over fears that fuel contamination in the Navy system could migrate to public sources.

Those wells remain offline and there’s no timeline for bringing them back into service.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

