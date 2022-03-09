Tributes
Their high school TV studio looks professional. That’s because it is

Step into Pearl City High School’s broadcast and digital media center, and you’re immediately floored by the setup.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM HST
It’s like you’ve walked into a commercial television studio.

That’s because that’s where the equipment came from.

“My friends, my partners in the media world called me up and said, ‘Hey, we’re renovating our set. Come and get it.’ That day I had to go down, pack up my truck and bring it back,” teacher Ken Sato said.

Sato is the lead instructor for the school’s Broadcast and Digital Media program.

His classroom is completely outfitted with professional-grade gear, from cameras with teleprompters to backdrops that used to be seen on Hawaii News Now.

“I have a technical director board, an audio board. I have lights. I have everything that you would possibly need to have a working TV studio,” he said.

Hard work, talent and their professional tools helped Pearl City’s kids win awards for video storytelling. Three of them are heading to Atlanta, Georgia, for a big national competition called SkillsUSA.

“Seeing student news, the students get to tell the stories from their eyes. I think that’s really cool,” senior Saige Adaro said.

This school year, 37 Pearl City High students are enrolled in the broadcast and digital media program.

“I think it’s really cool that professionals were able to donate this to us because they saw potential in what students could make out of it,” said senior Olivia Faiola.

Along with how to run a camera and set audio levels, they’re also acquiring soft skills.

“Be on time, be prepared, be responsible,” Sato said. “Those are the skills that no matter what they do in their future careers will help them.”

If his students do pursue careers in film production or television news, it really helps that they’re learning on equipment that’s the real deal.

To help Pearl City’s students pay for the trip to the SkillsUSA national competition, Sato has set up a GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

