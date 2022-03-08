Hawaii State Hospital escapee captured a day after fleeing Kaneohe facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search is over for a stabbing suspect who broke out of the state’s psychiatric facility in Kaneohe on Sunday afternoon.

A driver witnessed Andrew Schmitke’s escape about 12:30 p.m.

It’s believed the 29-year-old used a chair to climb up on a gazebo before making his way onto the roof of one of the units and hopping a fence. He then disappeared into the brush.

Authorities captured Schmitke Monday afternoon in the Kaneohe area. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Law enforcement sources say Schmitke had recently talked to staff about escaping, allegedly saying all he would have to do is hop the fence.

His escape highlighted vulnerabilities at the mental health facility.

“It’s disturbing and frustrating,” said state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who represents the district where the hospital is located.

He said the incident is why the state Legislature approved a new $160 million state-of-the-art psychiatric facility. Construction on the hospital was completed nearly a year ago, but it remains empty.

Officials say a variety of issues are preventing patient admissions. Things like needed repairs or modifications and a safety plan.

“This isn’t good enough,” Keohokalole said. “We need to get the folks who are most concerning at the state hospital campus into the higher security facility as soon as possible.”

Records show Schmitke has more than 50 cases against him, ranging from traffic tickets to assault for a stabbing last July.

He was committed to the State Hospital in December after a judge found he was mentally unfit for trial.

He was due back in court Tuesday.

