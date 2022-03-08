Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage reached 96 days on Monday, March 7, 2022. It is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.(John Bazemore | AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:58 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked out players and Major League Baseball held bargaining sessions ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline for a deal that would preserve a 162-game season.

Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that left MLB’s office shortly after 11 a.m. and headed back to the players’ association, about three blocks away. Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan later attended a meeting at the players’ association office that lasted 20 minutes.

On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides met in person for the third straight day.

MLB has told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time, a deadline first reported by The Athletic.

The luxury tax, the amount of the new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries are among the major issues.

MLB offered Monday to lift the threshold for this year from its previous proposal of $220 million to $228 million, with certain tradeoffs, a person familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The union began the week at $238 million,

The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.

There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopen near Makakilo off-ramp following hours-long closure
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Pentagon announces plan to empty Red Hill fuel tanks, close facility
The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.
End of city’s vaccine-or-test mandate for eateries draws both applause and concern
A Manoa family is calling for new increased traffic safety measures after waking up early...
Manoa family in shock after car plows into home, ending up just feet from child’s crib
Kyiv resident Alena Zhura to Hawaii from the Ukraine last month for her ex-husbands funeral....
She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (March 8, 2022)
File photo
Hawaii reports 63 new coronavirus infections
A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds
This artist sketch depicts Guy Wesley Reffitt, bottom right, joined by his lawyer William...
Jury convicts Texas man of storming Capitol with gun in 1st trial over Jan. 6 riot