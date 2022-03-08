Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man gets 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times

Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more...
Curtis Bradley, 63, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.(Oldham County Detention Center via WAVE)
By Brett Martin and Julia Huffman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:45 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison last week after sexually assaulting a child more than 100 times.

Curtis Bradley, 63, began sexually assaulting a child when she was 11, according to court documents. The assaults continued over several years.

Court documents say Bradley recorded the abuse with cameras set up in his bedroom and with his cell phone.

His wife would take the girl to Bradley’s house with the intent that he would engage in sexual contact with the child. Bradley would give his wife cash and drugs in return, court documents said.

The two were arrested in 2019 on human trafficking charges. Monica Bass-Bradley was charged with human trafficking of a victim under the age of 18 and unlawful transaction of a minor under the age of 16 for an illegal sex act.

“We will continue to aggressively prosecute predators who sexually exploit the most vulnerable individuals in our communities, the children,” U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said.

Bradley does not have a chance for parole, Bennett said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23 are accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing...
Manhunt continues for 2 accused of killing Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of more than 100 million...
East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
Luella Costales
Governor fills House vacancy after lawmaker caught in bribery scandal resigned
The suspects were identified as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
LOHE lab hopes this compeition will improve their own technology.
In race against time to save native birds, researchers hope AI gives them an edge
With three key wells still shut down because of the Navy water crisis, the Board of Water...
Board of Water Supply puts out urgent call for voluntary water conservation on Oahu