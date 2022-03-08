Hawaii senator meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono (D- Hawaii) met with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday morning.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Hirono will be tasked with conducting Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings, which are set to begin on March 21.

Sen. Hirono met with Jackson privately. She said they discussed Jackson’s judicial philosophy and her ‘would be’ approach to working with a divided court.

“[Jackson] said one of her strengths would be her willingness and desire to listen to the perspectives of the other justices,” said Hirono.

As a federal judge, Jackson has faced the Senate confirmation process before, but now Democrats hold a slim majority are they are looking to work quickly.

“There’s no reason to wait around, in my view, because there is going to be a vacancy and it should be filled,” said Hirono.

Jackson began courting both Republican and Democrat senators on Capitol Hill last week, making her case for confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) met with Jackson last week. During a speech on the Senate floor, he called Jackson a “sharp lawyer” with an “impressive resume”, but he did raise concerns of partisanship.

“Our citizens need Justices who treat all parties fairly, apply our laws and Constitution as written, and leave legislating to us here in Congress,” McConnell said during his speech.

As Democrats have a 50-50 majority in the Senate, Jackson could be confirmed without any Republican support. Her approval would not change the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.