Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii senator meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono (D- Hawaii) met with President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Tuesday morning.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Hirono will be tasked with conducting Judge Jackson’s confirmation hearings, which are set to begin on March 21.

Sen. Hirono met with Jackson privately. She said they discussed Jackson’s judicial philosophy and her ‘would be’ approach to working with a divided court.

“[Jackson] said one of her strengths would be her willingness and desire to listen to the perspectives of the other justices,” said Hirono.

As a federal judge, Jackson has faced the Senate confirmation process before, but now Democrats hold a slim majority are they are looking to work quickly.

“There’s no reason to wait around, in my view, because there is going to be a vacancy and it should be filled,” said Hirono.

Jackson began courting both Republican and Democrat senators on Capitol Hill last week, making her case for confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky.) met with Jackson last week. During a speech on the Senate floor, he called Jackson a “sharp lawyer” with an “impressive resume”, but he did raise concerns of partisanship.

“Our citizens need Justices who treat all parties fairly, apply our laws and Constitution as written, and leave legislating to us here in Congress,” McConnell said during his speech.

As Democrats have a 50-50 majority in the Senate, Jackson could be confirmed without any Republican support. Her approval would not change the Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23 are accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing...
Manhunt continues for 2 accused of killing Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of more than 100 million...
East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

Image: Hawaii News Now
Gary Cordery supports medical freedom and wants to be the next governor
Hawaii Republicans rallied Tuesday at the Hawaii State Capitol.
‘Stand for Hawaii’: Hawaii GOP rallies to kick off 2022 election season
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami announces plans to run for re-election
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Republican gubernatorial candidate says he wants to bring bipartisanship to Hawaii
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn