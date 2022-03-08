Tributes
Hawaii reports 63 new coronavirus infections

President Biden bans Russian oil and warns of a price hike at the pump.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

This brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 237,518.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,354.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,451 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

