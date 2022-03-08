Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so

Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s emergency proclamation for COVID expires.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s emergency proclamation for COVID expires ― the governor announced Tuesday. But officials stressed that masks won’t be going away entirely.

The mandate was the last major COVID restriction with no end date and its expiration represents a major milestone in the state’s move to a new phase in the pandemic that seeks to “live with the virus.”

At a new conference Tuesday, Gov. David Ige said he was dropping the mask rule because cases are trending way down and the vaccination rate is high.

“We’re committed to moving the state forward and learning to live with COVID,” Ige said.

He added that he’s “ready to reinstate the mask policy if cases should surge.”

The state’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped March 25, when the current emergency proclamation for COVID expires.

In announcing the end of the mask mandate, Ige and state Health Department officials also stressed that masks wouldn’t be going away entirely. They are likely to still be required in public schools, prisons and jails, city buses, and airports. Private businesses are also within their rights to require masks.

Hawaii was the only state in the nation with an indoor mask mandate still in place. The state instituted its first mask mandate in April 2020, and for many months required them both indoors and outdoors.

Separately, on Tuesday morning, the state Education Department announced that outdoor masking would no longer be required at public school campuses for students, faculty and staff.

The new rule is effective Wednesday and means that public school kids no longer have to wear masks at recess or when they’re walking between classes outdoors.

Other top stories: Hawaii's indoor mask mandate is coming to an end as COVID cases trend downward.

When asked why the state’s indoor mask mandate wasn’t being dropped immediately, Ige said he was seeking to be “prudent.”

He added, “We continue to see case counts in the community.”

Also on March 25, the state will drop its Safe Travels rules.

Under Safe Travels, domestic trans-Pacific arrivals must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to bypass a 10-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, the counties have dropped all their COVID restrictions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects after grisly discovery made at east Honolulu home
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopen near Makakilo off-ramp following hours-long closure
Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Pentagon announces plan to empty Red Hill fuel tanks, close facility
The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.
End of city’s vaccine-or-test mandate for eateries draws both applause and concern

Latest News

Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects after grisly discovery made at east Honolulu home
At the state Capitol, people rallied to push for an increase in Hawaii's minimum wage to $18...
Dozens rally at state Capitol calling for raise in minimum wage to $18 an hour
Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects after grisly discovery made at east Honolulu home
Manhunt underway for 2 murder suspects after grisly discovery made at east Honolulu home
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Kauai police have identified him as 44-year-old Huy Nguyen.
Multiple agencies search for surfer who went missing in waters off Kauai