Forecast: More showers expected today along with rising surf

Forecast: More showers expected today along with rising surf
Forecast: More showers expected today along with rising surf(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:30 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will stall and weaken near Kauai on Tuesday. Expect trade winds to spread from west to east Tuesday and Wednesday. Instability associated with a passing disturbance may enhance showers across the state and trigger thunderstorms on the Big Island for the next couple of afternoons. Drier weather will move in during the second half of the week.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up through the day Tuesday as a pair of medium-period north- northwest and northwest swells moves through. The next swell will peak near advisory-levels for exposed north and west facing shores Thursday night into Friday. Surf along south facing shores will begin building late Thursday as a small, long-period, southerly swell arrives.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

