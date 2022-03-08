Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling

The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of millions of gallons of water a day from East Maui streams.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:56 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - East Maui taro farmers are thrilled over a major ruling by the Hawaii Supreme Court last week.

The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of millions of gallons of water a day from East Maui streams.

Na Moku Aupuni O Koolau Hui President Jerome Kekiwi Jr. said he and the other plaintiffs are energized and ecstatic.

“To all the people in Hawaii, the keiki, the kanaka maoli, the Hawaiian people all around Hawaii – Holomua!” he said.

In a ruling on March 3, the Hawaii Supreme Court stating the state’s ongoing practice of permitting the diversion of more than 100 million gallons of water a day from East Maui streams violated state environmental law.

Kekiwi said they owe this victory to their ancestors who started this fight decades ago.

“Our kupuna went work super hard for get that justice, and these words are straight from our kupuna – ‘the truth has been told.”

The Department of Land and Natural Resources Chair Suzanne Case said in a statement:

The state and lower courts now have a clearer roadmap for what is required before they issue new permits.

“Water is life and haloa get the first rights to the water. That’s all we wanted to do was just grow our taro and farm our lo’i … water is the main element to live,” said Kekiwi.

The ruling means that an environmental review is required for significant water diversion.

The farmers believe that will mean more water for them.

“We’ve been hurt too long. Now it’s our time for see the farmers come back, for see the water in the stream, for see the fish life and the aqua culture, the aqua life come back in the river,” Kekiwi said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23 are accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing...
Manhunt continues for 2 accused of killing Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

Luella Costales
Governor fills House vacancy after lawmaker caught in bribery scandal resigned
The suspects were identified as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
LOHE lab hopes this compeition will improve their own technology.
In race against time to save native birds, researchers hope AI gives them an edge
With three key wells still shut down because of the Navy water crisis, the Board of Water...
Board of Water Supply puts out urgent call for voluntary water conservation on Oahu
All eight islands are experiencing moderate drought with Maui county facing some of the driest...
The most consistent thing about this wet season in Hawaii: It’s been very, very dry