City’s free Olelo Hawaii classes quickly filled; future classes in the works

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Met with high demand, the city’s free Olelo Hawaii classes being offered through the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts are already fully booked.

However, the city says they’ll be able to post recordings of the zoom classes for more people to learn the language. They are also looking at expanding class options in the future.

Classes were limited to the first 150 people to sign up. They will be taught in partnership with E Hoʻopili Mai – a free digital language-learning resource developed by Hawaiian language Kumu, Kahanuola Solatorio.

“Sometimes people can get turned off by ʻōlelo because they get judged or shamed,” Kumu Solatorio said. “I want all people to be comfortable speaking the language they should speak in Hawaiʻi, whether they are Hawaiian or not. No shame, just go! We will correct but lovingly and with good intentions, so that you learn.”

For more information on future classes and availabilities, follow the cultural office online here on Instagram or here on Facebook, or email them at moca-info@honolulu.gov.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.