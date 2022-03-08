Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

48% of Americans making over $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck, report says

Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a...
Consumers of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Americans of all income brackets are increasingly living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report. The number includes people earning higher incomes.

According to the Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report by LendingClub Bank, the number of citizens living paycheck to paycheck has steadily increased since April 2021, from 52% to 64% in January 2022. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S.

The number of people earning more than $100,000 per year who reported living paycheck to paycheck increased from 42% in December 2021 to 48% in January 2022. The data shows that the number has fluctuated from 39% in May 2021 to reaching a high of 50% in November 2021.

The number of people who do not live paycheck to paycheck declined from 39% in December 2021 to 36% in January 2022.

Paycheck-to-paycheck consumers fall into two categories, according to the report. Those two categories consist of those who are struggling to pay their bills and those who are not.

The number of people who are living paycheck to paycheck but are not struggling to pay their bills has seen the largest increase since October 2021.

For more information, you can visit LendingClub’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23 are accused of killing an Oahu man and encasing...
Manhunt continues for 2 accused of killing Oahu man, encasing body in concrete
Hawaii’s indoor mask mandate will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on March 25 ― when the state’s...
Hawaii sets a date for ending mask mandate, becoming the last state to do so
The court ruled the state should not have allowed the diversion of more than 100 million...
East Maui kalo farmers rejoice over Hawaii Supreme Court ruling
Rail officials say costs for the parking structure, bus transit center and highway access ramps...
Rail park-and-ride facility’s costs soar ... but so does support for the project
Viewers have spotted what appears to be two bright lights, but aviation officials say they are...
FAA: Those bright objects in the sky over Oahu aren’t UFOs

Latest News

Luella Costales
Governor fills House vacancy after lawmaker caught in bribery scandal resigned
The suspects were identified as Scott Hannon, 34, and Juan Tejedor Baron, 23.
Sources: Police dropped 2 murder suspects off at Waikiki hotel but didn’t monitor them
LOHE lab hopes this compeition will improve their own technology.
In race against time to save native birds, researchers hope AI gives them an edge
With three key wells still shut down because of the Navy water crisis, the Board of Water...
Board of Water Supply puts out urgent call for voluntary water conservation on Oahu
All eight islands are experiencing moderate drought with Maui county facing some of the driest...
The most consistent thing about this wet season in Hawaii: It’s been very, very dry