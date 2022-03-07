Tributes
State reports 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 237,455

Hawaii News Now has learned the Department of Defense will permanently shut down the Red Hill facility.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:07 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 237,455.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,354.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,516 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

