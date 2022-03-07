State reports 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 237,455

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 92 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 237,455.

No new deaths were reported. The state’s death toll stands at 1,354.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,516 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

