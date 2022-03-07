Tributes
She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began

She hasn't returned to Ukraine and is now drumming up community help for refugees.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alena Zhura and her 6-year-old daughter traveled from her hometown of Kyiv to Hawaii last month for her ex-husband Jensen Wakayama’s funeral.

The day after Wakayama’s services, Russia invaded the Ukraine.

“I just started crying immediately because I realized what it means and what was going to happen next -- and how much pain and destruction,” said Zhura.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep ... I sent all the money I had on my credit card to the Ukrainian military.”

She said her father is still in Kyiv and that many of her friends are volunteering with the war effort by feeding the Ukrainian military and helping others escape the country.

She initially planned to fly back to Poland near the Ukrainian border later this month so she could help refugees who fled her country.

But Zhura, who worked for a real estate company in Kyiv, now believes she can help more by being here in Hawaii, raising money for humanitarian purposes.

She said she hopes to work with Ukrainian nationals here, local elected officials and Hawaii businesses to that end.

Hawaii residents can help by donating money for food, clothing and and medical supplies, she said.

“They’re hungry and scared so there are children who need medical care,” she said.

Zhura added that she still hopes to return to the Kyiv soon to help rebuild her country.

