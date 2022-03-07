Pentagon announces plan to empty Red Hill fuel tanks, permanently close facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon announced Monday plans to empty the Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks and permanently close the embattled facility, which is to blame for an ongoing water contamination crisis that continues to displace thousands of military families.

The process of emptying the tanks and closing the facility could take a year or more, officials estimated.

The decision is an about-face for the military, which was challenging in court the state’s emergency order to empty the Red Hill fuel tanks. The facility holds more than 100 million gallons of fuel, and the military had argued that it was of strategic importance and was not imperiling Oahu’s water system.

In a news conference Monday, the governor and state Health Department applauded the Pentagon’s decision to close Red Hill but also said they would hold the military to its pledges. The WWII-era facility sits just 100 feet above the aquifer that serves as the principal source of drinking water for Oahu.

“We cannot have national security without ensuring public health,” Gov. David Ige told reporters. “The fuel facility was built in wartime many years ago and we have much better options today.”

He noted there is no storage facility big enough on Oahu to hold the fuel in Red Hill. That means at least a portion of it will have to be pumped into fuel tankers.

State Health Director Dr. Libby Char added emptying the Red Hill fuel tanks is “not without risk” because of the potential for additional fuel leaks. “Defueling needs to be done very safely,” Char said. “We have a lot more work ahead to ensure clean drinking water in our state.”

The Pentagon’s announcement comes as the Navy continues work to clean and flush its contaminated water system, and as thousands of families are still not able to drink water from their taps.

In a statement posted online, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the “centrally-located bulk fuel storage of this magnitude likely made sense in 1943, when Red Hill was built. And Red Hill has served our armed forces well for many decades. But it makes a lot less sense now.”

He said that no later than May 31, the Secretary of the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency will provide a plan for “safe and expeditious defueling of the facility, with a completion target of 12 months.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a news conference Monday that the decision to close the facility was made following a “thorough review” of its long-term future.

“The secretary’s decision is not considered to be some kind of quick fix. We have work to do,” Kirby said, adding the Pentagon will be “fully transparent” as it takes the steps to close the facility.

He added, in response to families concerned about the potential long-term health impacts of contamination, said: “We owe these families are very best attention to make sure they get the medical care they need for the way in which the contamination effected their health.

“We are 100% committed to that.”

Members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation said closing Red Hill is the right thing to do.

“There will be challenges ahead, but make no mistake: Red Hill will be shut down,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. “In order to implement this decision, we’re going to have to provide additional resources and hold DoD’s feet to the fire through congressional oversight.”

The announcement comes after Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro’s visit to Oahu late last month to tour the Red Hill fuel storage facility and meet with members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation.

The facility has a long history of fuel leaks, including one that led to the contamination of the Navy water system that serves 93,000 military and civilian customers. The crisis started around Thanksgiving, when military families started complaining of illnesses and said their water smelled like fuel.

Since then, fuel pumping at the facility has been on hold.

President Joe Biden recently signed a bill containing $100 million to drain the fuel tanks. However, lawmakers have said the total cost of shutting down the tanks is expected to be much more.

