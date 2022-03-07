Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting

This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.(San Jose Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California denied bail Monday to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose last week after he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.

Velasquez, 39, fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, told reporters outside the court that he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family, the Mercury News reported.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Andrew Schmitke, Hawaii State Hospital escapee.
Search underway for Hawaii State Hospital escapee
The city's Safe Access Oahu program went into effect in September.
End of city’s vaccine-or-test mandate for eateries draws both applause and concern
Kyiv resident Alena Zhura to Hawaii from the Ukraine last month for her ex-husbands funeral....
She flew to Hawaii from Kyiv for a funeral. A day later, Russia’s invasion began
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination

Latest News

Clean-up efforts are underway at the Red Hill Storage facility where a recent state test found...
Pentagon announces plan to empty Red Hill fuel tanks, permanently close facility
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside Iowa high school
With an app called Sniffspot, you can rent out your backyard to other people’s dogs.
Need side money? Rent out your yard to dogs with this app
FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with the child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine prior to...
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids
FILE - Secretary Pete Buttigieg is shown in this file photo. Buttigieg was joining Vice...
Public transit gets $3.7 billion to woo riders, adopt green fleets