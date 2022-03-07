Tributes
Forecast: Cold front to bring more clouds and showers

Forecast: Cold front to bring more clouds and showers
Forecast: Cold front to bring more clouds and showers(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:31 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A weakening cold front will approach the islands from the northwest, then stall out and dissipate near Kauai on Tuesday. Minor disturbances will also pass through the region from Monday through Wednesday increasing cloud and rainfall trends. Another high pressure system will build in north of the state and pass slowly to the east. This system will briefly increase trade winds into the moderate range from Tuesday onward.

The current northwest swell will decline through Monday, followed by a pair of northwest swells that will produce north shore surf around March average during the peaks. The first swell will arrive Monday night, the second northwest swell will arrive Thursday, peak Friday, a slight south bump is possible Wednesday through Friday. East shore surf will remain below seasonal levels through next weekend.

