Oahu swim instructor takes on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees

Savenko pulled off the feat Saturday in support of Ukrainian refugees.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man living in Hawaii who grew up in Ukraine took to the water this weekend to raise awareness and funds for people fleeing his home country.

Swimmer Oleskii Savenko, founder and Head Coach of Swim Lessons Hawaii, swam from Kaimana beach to Fort DeRussy Saturday.

It was his way of covering the first 2.4 mile swimming course of the Ironman while bringing attention to the life-threatening challenges many of his family and friends are facing back home as Russia’s invasion continues.

“My friends and family are suffering in this war and my mother and brother have been trapped in a basement for days, and a few days ago they lost power and we couldn’t contact them,” he said.

The money he raised will go toward helping Ukrainian refugees in need of clothes, food, and shelter. To learn more about his mission, click here.

Savenko also encourages other watermen to swim, paddle, canoe, kayak, or participate in any physical activity to join in on his movement on social media with the hashtags #MilesForPeace and #InvasionOfPeace.

“I’m glad with what we did and I feel like people from Hawaii will support me. Thank you for that.”

