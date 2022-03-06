Tributes
Lighter winds, mostly dry ahead of weakening cold front

An upper disturbance may increase shower chances Monday and Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms for Hawaii Island.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Light trade winds and mostly stable conditions are expected Sunday ahead of a weakening front, which is expected to come close to the islands late Sunday and Sunday night. Winds will become south-southeast ahead of the front, will should stall and dissipate near Kauai. Meanwhile, an upper disturbance will move into position near the eastern end of the state, which could trigger thunderstorms for Hawaii island during the afternoon hours through Wednesday. Overall, showers should still favor windward and mauka areas, with some afternoon pop-up showers possible for leeward areas.

At the beach, the current northwest swell is slowly declining, with north shore waves lowering to 5 to 7 feet by Sunday afternoon. Another northwest swell will arrive late Monday and peak Tuesday, with north shore waves approaching high surf advisory levels. East shore surf will also lower as a north-northeast swell declines along with slower trade winds. Small background swells are expected for south shores through Tuesday, with a slightly larger and longer period swell possible Thursday.

An upper trough may increase showers chances Monday and Tuesday.
Lighter winds for Sunday and Monday

Very light trade winds were blowing Saturday morning.
Very light trades, mostly dry conditions for the weekend
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Hint of the trade winds return on Saturday and then fade away Sunday into next week with some pop up showers in the forecast
Weekend Outlook
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins