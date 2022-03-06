Hawaii reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 196 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 237,363.

The state also confirmed one additional fatality, raising the death toll to 1,354.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,607 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

