‘An ongoing effort’: Volunteers fill truck with donations for Tongans impacted by tsunami

Two months since an undersea eruption triggered a powerful tsunami in Tonga, donation are still pouring in to help the devastated island nation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:07 PM HST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two months since an undersea eruption triggered a powerful tsunami in Tonga, donation are still pouring in to help the devastated island nation.

Boxes of non-perishable food and supplies for Tonga were loaded onto a truck in Honolulu on Saturday. The donations poured in at the Parish of St. Clement’s Episcopal Church.

Many came out to donate, saying the supplies like these are still very much needed.

“Shipping from Hawaii to Tonga is difficult already. It takes about two months to get there so as I said before, this is an ongoing effort,” said Crystal Kionia, a member of the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga.

“The needs of the Tongan people are going to change as the months go by so this is phase one, these are the immediate supplies and items that they need.”

As Tonga emerges from its first coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic, donations included PPE and masks.

