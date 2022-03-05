Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane

The busy Honolulu business district has been less bustling since the COVID pandemic began — and it may remain that way, even when the pandemic ends.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The busy Honolulu business district has been less bustling since the COVID pandemic began — and it may remain that way, even when the pandemic ends.

Experts believe having fewer workers and offices could eventually mean a big transition for Oahu’s central business district.

“I had my own office for 36 years and I closed it three months ago. And I’m happy,” said real estate analyst Stephany Sofos.

Sofos is among the estimated one in four Americans who’ve made the switch to working from home. She said she’ll never go back, and also offered a remarkable prediction.

“I don’t believe you will ever see another large office building in downtown Honolulu built in your lifetime.”

Consider the current vacancies: CBRE Hawaii said 13.8% of Oahu’s office space was vacant last year. The central business district — Downtown — is at 15.8%. In Waikiki, it was 28.6%.

What will happen to all that empty space?

“I see a bunch of offices converted into residential renting and going pretty well,” said real estate expert Ricky Cassiday. “And that will solve your housing crisis to some extent.”

“The need of housing is so strong and people want to be able to live and work in their environment and be able to walk to their jobs,” said Sofos. “They don’t want to be in traffic for three hours a day.”

That transition is already underway, with 1132 Bishop Street being converted to workforce housing.

The pandemic also spurred the state-backed coalition called Movers and Shakas, which offered incentives to lure high-level remote workers back to Hawaii.

Now, the group is pushing the Hawaii Talent Onboarding Program to keep young workers here.

“The goal is really to help newly-relocated professionals to transition professionally, culturally and socially to Hawaii through our place-based immersion program,” said Movers and Shakas director Nicole Lim.

Some professionals, like attorney Amanda Jones of the law firm Cades Schutte, are now splitting their time between the home and office.

“Now that we’re coming out of the Omicron surge and the numbers are going down, a lot of us are feeling more comfortable being in the office, and so people are in the office a lot more,” said Jones.

Jones also felt she got more work down at home. One University of Chicago study found 30% of remote workers thought they were more productive and engaged at home. About 50% said they worked more hours.

For many, it adds to up to that post-pandemic cliche, the “new normal.”

“The old guys love it outside the office,” said Cassiday. “The moms live it, having the kids at home and all that convenience, and all the traffic people hate being in traffic.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Zajonc lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New York
Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from...
After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination

Latest News

Oahu is preparing to enter a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic with the end of the Safe...
End of Safe Access: You no longer have to show your vaccine card at Oahu eateries
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai
Savenko pulled off the feat Saturday in support of Ukrainian refugees.
Oahu swim instructor takes on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination