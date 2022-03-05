Warriors Basketball falls to UC Santa Barbara on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team fell to UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, 67-60 on the road.

Hawaii dropped to 15-10 overall on the season in their second to last game of the regular season.

The ‘Bows led for most of the game with a 10-point advantage at halftime before the Gauchos rallied back in the second to take the win, knocking UH out of contention for the Big West Conference regular season title.

Despite the loss, the Rainbow Warriors can finish as high as second place in the league with a win in their season finale.

Hawaii takes on Cal State Northridge on Saturday to cap off the regular season.

Tip off is set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time from the Matadome.

