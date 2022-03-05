Very light trades, mostly dry conditions for the weekend

Mostly dry weather is expected for the weekend with very light trade winds generated by an area of high pressure passing to the north. Showers, if any, should remain limited to windward slopes.

Winds will become light and variable by Monday as a front approaches. The front will weaken as it gets closer, but could still increase rain chances for Kauai and Oahu. At the same time, an upper level disturbance will also enhance the showers and could cause afternoon thunderstorms to develop over Hawaii Island Monday. Drier conditions and moderate northeast winds should return by midweek.

In surf, the current northwest swell is declining, with north shore wave heights still near 7 to 10 feet. A short-period north-northeast swell will hold through the day before declining Sunday. The next northwest swell is expected to peak Tuesday just below advisory levels for north shores.

