Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Very light trades, mostly dry conditions for the weekend

Very light trade winds were blowing Saturday morning.
Very light trade winds were blowing Saturday morning.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:53 AM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly dry weather is expected for the weekend with very light trade winds generated by an area of high pressure passing to the north. Showers, if any, should remain limited to windward slopes.

Winds will become light and variable by Monday as a front approaches. The front will weaken as it gets closer, but could still increase rain chances for Kauai and Oahu. At the same time, an upper level disturbance will also enhance the showers and could cause afternoon thunderstorms to develop over Hawaii Island Monday. Drier conditions and moderate northeast winds should return by midweek.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, the current northwest swell is declining, with north shore wave heights still near 7 to 10 feet. A short-period north-northeast swell will hold through the day before declining Sunday. The next northwest swell is expected to peak Tuesday just below advisory levels for north shores.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Zajonc lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New York
Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from...
After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination
File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane

Latest News

An upper trough may increase showers chances Monday and Tuesday.
Lighter winds for Sunday and Monday
An upper trough may increase showers chances Monday and Tuesday.
Lighter winds, mostly dry ahead of weakening cold front
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Forecast: Hint of the trade winds return on Saturday and then fade away Sunday into next week with some pop up showers in the forecast
Weekend Outlook
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins