Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

US Pacific Fleet lead doctor: No evidence fuel-tainted water caused long-term symptoms

The U.S. Pacific Fleet's highest ranking doctor and other military officials explain how they're responding to the Navy's tainted water crisis.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:59 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Near Moanalua Shopping Center, there’s a hub for military families seeking assistance amid the ongoing tainted water crisis.

So far, more than 18,000 claims have been filed there and $28 million paid out.

Raymond Mcknight is chief of the temporary lodging assistance team. He lives in Radford Housing, where the water has not been cleared as safe to drink.

“To be affected by it and helping others do it, it’s just paying it forward,” said McKight.

The center helps families with emergency services, lodging benefits and counseling.

On Friday, military officials invited the media there to talk about how they’re responding.

Capt. Michael McGinnis, surgeon for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and senior medical officer, says he has seen reports of families who believe they have longer-term illness from fuel-tainted water.

He said medical teams saw 6,000 people during the crisis, and common symptoms included nausea, vomiting headache and rash.

But McGinnis says the fuel exposure was temporary.

Complaints have gone down since early December and no one has been hospitalized for petroleum toxicity, he said.

Some kids sickened by Navy’s fuel-tainted water still have symptoms, parents say

McGinnis says he has seen reports on Hawaii News Now showing families complaining of long-term illness from the fuel-tainted water.

“We have no evidence to suggest there’s ongoing acute exposure or symptoms related to the water distribution system,” said McGinnis.

“To date, there had been no admissions that we are tracking that have been specifically attributed to water exposure and despite us evaluating and caring for families dealing with the water exposure. Again no admissions,” he added.

HNN asked McGinnis if he thought any families were making up their symptoms because of the crisis. “I would not conjecture that families are making up their complaints,” said McGinnis.

“Certainly stress can manifest in physical symptoms. That’s something to consider,” he added.

So far seven of 19 neighborhood zones along the Navy’s waterline have been cleared by the state Department of Health as having water that’s considered safe to drink.

The Navy now says the contamination isn’t as widespread.

“The vast majority of homes when we look at the Navy distribution system had no impact whatsoever, but there are homes in specific areas that have evidence of contamination,” said McGinnis.

Military teams say they stand ready to assist for as long as it takes.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Zajonc lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New York
Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from...
After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination
File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane

Latest News

Oahu is preparing to enter a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic with the end of the Safe...
End of Safe Access: You no longer have to show your vaccine card at Oahu eateries
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai
Savenko pulled off the feat Saturday in support of Ukrainian refugees.
Oahu swim instructor takes on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination