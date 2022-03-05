Tributes
Rainbow Wahine basketball downs Cal State Northridge, one game away from regular season title

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team took down Cal State Northridge on Thursday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Leading the whole way, the Wahine shut down the Matadors 75-62 to extend their winning streak to four-straight games.

Hawaii’s Amy Atwell notched a game-high 26 points and five rebounds, while Daejah Phillips added 19 points and seven rebounds.

The ‘Bows are now just one win away from a Big West Conference regular season title, set to meet UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Following the game, the program will honor senior Amy Atwell, capping off a historic six years in Manoa.

Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

