Police search for suspect of hit-and-run crash in Makaha that left man critically injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run crash in Makaha on Thursday night that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Makaha Valley Road and Farrington Highway.

Officials said the suspect was driving a dark-colored Honda Civic and fled eastbound on the highway.

Police said the victim was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. He suffered critical head injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

