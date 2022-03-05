Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police search for suspect of hit-and-run crash in Makaha that left man critically injured

A man accused of a hate crime spree in New York was recently in trouble with the law in Honolulu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the suspect of a hit-and-run crash in Makaha on Thursday night that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Authorities said the driver crashed into a 67-year-old man around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Makaha Valley Road and Farrington Highway.

Officials said the suspect was driving a dark-colored Honda Civic and fled eastbound on the highway.

Police said the victim was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. He suffered critical head injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Zajonc lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New York
Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from...
After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination
File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane

Latest News

Oahu is preparing to enter a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic with the end of the Safe...
End of Safe Access: You no longer have to show your vaccine card at Oahu eateries
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai
Savenko pulled off the feat Saturday in support of Ukrainian refugees.
Oahu swim instructor takes on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination