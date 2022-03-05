Officials investigate after emergency siren sounds off in North Shore; no threat to public

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there is no hazard to the public after one of the sirens on Oahu’s North Shore sounded off early Saturday morning.

Officials said the emergency siren went off near the Waialua District Park swimming complex and baseball field at around 2 a.m.

Unlike the the steady tone heard during monthly tests, HI-EMA said the siren began sounding a “high-low” tone.

HI-EMA said police examined the siren for damage, but have not confirmed vandalism in this incident.

A correction: Police examined the siren for damage, but have not confirmed vandalism in this incident. HI-EMA technicians will investigate further to determine the cause of the incident, which was consistent with either vandalism or an electrical fault. https://t.co/cFrZnwKZ1J — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) March 5, 2022

State technicians said it will investigate further to determine the cause, saying it was consistent with either vandalism or an electrical fault.

Honolulu police and HI-EMA said it received several calls from area residents about the incident.

