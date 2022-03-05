Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Officials investigate after emergency siren sounds off in North Shore; no threat to public

HI-EMA said police examined the siren for damage, but have not confirmed vandalism in this...
HI-EMA said police examined the siren for damage, but have not confirmed vandalism in this incident.((Image: Hawaii News Now))
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said there is no hazard to the public after one of the sirens on Oahu’s North Shore sounded off early Saturday morning.

Officials said the emergency siren went off near the Waialua District Park swimming complex and baseball field at around 2 a.m.

Unlike the the steady tone heard during monthly tests, HI-EMA said the siren began sounding a “high-low” tone.

HI-EMA said police examined the siren for damage, but have not confirmed vandalism in this incident.

State technicians said it will investigate further to determine the cause, saying it was consistent with either vandalism or an electrical fault.

Honolulu police and HI-EMA said it received several calls from area residents about the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Zajonc lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New York
Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from...
After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination
File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane

Latest News

Oahu is preparing to enter a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic with the end of the Safe...
End of Safe Access: You no longer have to show your vaccine card at Oahu eateries
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai
Savenko pulled off the feat Saturday in support of Ukrainian refugees.
Oahu swim instructor takes on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination