Here’s how to process what’s happening in Ukraine and help your kids do the same

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, therapists say it has the potential to carry a significant impact on mental health.

East Honolulu-based licensed marriage and family therapist Britt Young says the recent European war combined with two years of the pandemic has led to increased need for mental health services.

She said given social media could pose an additional concern.

Young says adolescents tend to go out and seek information for themselves and that can open the door to unnecessary fear from false info and rumors.

She advises making sure their time is limited on social media and directing them to reputable sources.

“Two of the biggest concerns I hear from children and adolescents is, Is this World War III and is anybody I know gonna be drafted?” Young said. “Kids have always been very intuitive, but now they’re intuition is being fed and absorbed and shaped by the social media stratosphere.”

Young advises the morning-noon-and night rule where social media time is limited to only those windows. She also urges the importance of always finding ways taking time to de-compress.

“Because the world is not giving us a break, we have to create our own break within our own lifestyles,” Young said. “Or else our nervous systems are just gonna keep going and going and going and we’ll start to have physiological problems.”

