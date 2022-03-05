Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Here’s how to process what’s happening in Ukraine and help your kids do the same

As the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, therapists say it has the potential to carry a significant impact on mental health.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM HST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, therapists say it has the potential to carry a significant impact on mental health.

East Honolulu-based licensed marriage and family therapist Britt Young says the recent European war combined with two years of the pandemic has led to increased need for mental health services.

She said given social media could pose an additional concern.

Young says adolescents tend to go out and seek information for themselves and that can open the door to unnecessary fear from false info and rumors.

She advises making sure their time is limited on social media and directing them to reputable sources.

“Two of the biggest concerns I hear from children and adolescents is, Is this World War III and is anybody I know gonna be drafted?” Young said. “Kids have always been very intuitive, but now they’re intuition is being fed and absorbed and shaped by the social media stratosphere.”

Young advises the morning-noon-and night rule where social media time is limited to only those windows. She also urges the importance of always finding ways taking time to de-compress.

“Because the world is not giving us a break, we have to create our own break within our own lifestyles,” Young said. “Or else our nervous systems are just gonna keep going and going and going and we’ll start to have physiological problems.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Zajonc lived in Hawaii prior to moving to New York
Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from...
After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination
File photo of Downtown Honolulu
Many stick with working from home, even as COVID cases, restrictions wane

Latest News

Oahu is preparing to enter a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic with the end of the Safe...
End of Safe Access: You no longer have to show your vaccine card at Oahu eateries
A search is being conducted in North Kauai waters for Matthew Preziose who was last seen...
Rescuers searching for New Jersey man swept out in current off Kauai
Savenko pulled off the feat Saturday in support of Ukrainian refugees.
Oahu swim instructor takes on a mission to help Ukrainian refugees
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii reports 196 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Business is picking up at Chart House Waikiki who’s also encouraging reservations in advance.
As COVID restrictions ease, spring breakers eye Hawaii as their next destination