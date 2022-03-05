Hawaii reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 184 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 237,167.

The state also confirmed five additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,353.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,732 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

