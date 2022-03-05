Tributes
Hawaii reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:06 AM HST|Updated: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health reported 184 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 237,167.

The state also confirmed five additional fatalities, raising the death toll to 1,353.

Over the last 14 days, the state reported 2,732 COVID infections.

Below is a breakdown of cases provided by the DOH.

