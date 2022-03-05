Suspect arrested in NYC hate crime spree had been in trouble in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of a hate crime spree in New York was recently in trouble with the law in Honolulu.

Steven Zajonc, 28, was homeless on Oahu during the pandemic when he was arrested and cited for various crimes.

Zajonc is currently charged with hate crimes and harassment after police in New York say he targeted seven Asian women in a span of two hours last weekend.

The women ranged from 19-57 years old. All were punched or elbowed in the face and thrown to the ground.

Hawaii court records show the 28-year old Zajonc was arrested last May by Honolulu police.

He was charged with harassment and disobeying an officer.

He pleaded no contest to the charges and was released after he was given credit for serving two days in HPD’s cellblock.

The year before, he had been cited twice.

In April 2020, he was ticketed for trespassing. The complainant told Hawaii News Now that Zajonc was sleeping in a home under construction.

In September 2020, police were called to a park because he was spraying Glade in the bathroom. He was cited for not wearing a mask.

Both citations showed he had no local address.

It’s not known why he was in Hawaii. Before that, he was living in Florida.

