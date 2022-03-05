‘Da Crazy Hawaiian’ slaps his way to a World Slap Fighting Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Slap Fighting Championship is set for this weekend at the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

A Waianae native is one of the headliners, Koa Viernes, better known as “Da Crazy Hawaiian” is set to slap for the World title.

“I’ve been ready, born ready, anybody can get it, there’s no changing the crazy Hawaiian,” Viernes told Hawaii News Now.

Standing at 6′3″ and 378 lbs, Viernes is currently the reigning United State Champion in slap fighting.

The undisputed champ is set to meet three-time World Champion Dawid Zalewski out of Poland.

“This slap fight is like a ‘Rocky’ moment for me you know,” Viernes said. “It’s like the guy has more under his belt, but then again I have to prove that what I say is true, which is I’m the best in the US, hands down.”

Viernes joined the infant sport when it came to the United States, quickly becoming a sensation in the world of slap fighting and an ambassador for the growth of the sport. This latest bout is getting the support of Youtuber turned boxer Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“So it’s what I’ve been working for this whole time, it’s organized, it’s commissioned, I’m so happy with the progress that the slap fighting world you know has been,” Viernes said. “I could walk away right now and be happy with where the sports going to be.”

“However, no matter who or where he fights, the Waianae native never forgets his roots.

“We representing, we out here, Hawaiians doing it, we never forgot, we never forget where we came from,” Viernes said. “Were savages and always have been savages.”

Or who he fights for, his five children — Koa, Noa, Xjhayla, Xavier and Xaysha.

“Everything is the Crazy Hawaiian, Crazy Hawaiian, Crazy Hawaiian, but I’m really doing it for my kids, I’m doing it so they can say that their dad did something, that their dad is something,” Viernes said. “What does your dad do?”

“That’ll be a funny one for my kids to say, he slaps people.”

The championship round starts at 9 a.m. Hawaii time — streaming live on the Slap Fighting Championship YouTube channel.

