To combat COVID, these specially trained dogs take their sniffing skills to a Maui school

In a first-of-its-kind pilot project, four specially trained dogs are using their unique training to combat COVID on Maui.
By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM HST
As part of a program with Assistance Dogs of Hawaii, four Labradors are screening students and teachers at Seabury Hall for the virus.

The animals sniff swab samples from people as they arrive at school and can detect the virus in real time.

All four dogs participated in a study with the Queens Medical Center and had extremely high accuracy rates.

“Dogs have so much untapped potential especially in the field of medical bio-detection,” said Mo Maurer of Assistance Dogs of Hawaii. “Our goal all along is to have a practical application of this where dogs could provide additional screening at places like schools, hospitals and airports.”

The organization said the dogs are even able to detect different COVID variants and can tell if people are infected — despite being asymptomatic.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

