After North Shore home collapsed into ocean, crews work to move property inland

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM HST|Updated: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A home that collapsed on Oahu’s North Shore earlier this week is now on stilts.

Coastal erosion caused the home on Ke Nui Road to slide off its foundation and into the sand on Monday. Luckily, the tenants were not in the home at the time of the collapse.

Since then, family, friends and volunteers have been helping in the clean up process. They’ve even used a bulldozer to hoist the property onto multiple stacks of pallets.

Crews also shoveled piles of sand high and dug out a moat to stop rising shore break from causing further damage.

“Last night we were freaked out a little because tide and surf were coming in there, which was actually good because it stabilized things even better,” said Hugo Villalobos, who lived in the house.

“We’re trying to fight off the tide right now because the tide is going to come up, but we’ll see what happens. Hopefully everything goes well, we’ll figure it out by then.”

The ultimate plan is to slide beams underneath the home and roll the property further away from the shoreline.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

